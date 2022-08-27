IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Holdings Increased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,947,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,441 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in IMAX were worth $36,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of IMAX by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IMAX by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,432,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IMAX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on IMAX. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IMAX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

IMAX Price Performance

IMAX stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15. The company has a market cap of $879.01 million, a P/E ratio of -62.68 and a beta of 1.32. IMAX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). IMAX had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.95 million. On average, analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.