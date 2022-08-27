AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $47,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,163.02 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,503.30 and a 1 year high of $2,362.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,182.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,062.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. MKM Partners began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

