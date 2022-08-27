Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 699,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 373,355 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $43,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $56.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $72.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.66.

In related news, Director Laura Olle sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $51,046.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,578.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

