Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $37.34 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 770,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $37,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

NYSE WFC opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

