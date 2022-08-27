Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $46.40 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in KLA were worth $46,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,324,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,870,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46,645 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,787,000 after acquiring an additional 63,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,716,557,000 after acquiring an additional 113,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,897,000 after acquiring an additional 33,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $598,653,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,761 shares of company stock worth $5,468,670. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Down 4.7 %

KLAC stock opened at $359.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $282.83 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $348.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.87 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.16.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also

