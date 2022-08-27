Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 1,239,104 Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,521,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239,104 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $44,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth $113,632,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth $14,514,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,077,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,908,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,735,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XPRO stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Expro Group Holdings has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $21.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

