Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 608,035 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,241 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $40,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $78.02 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $98.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.72 and a 200-day moving average of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.80%.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.17.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

