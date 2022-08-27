Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,652,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040,290 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $45,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,534,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,007,000 after acquiring an additional 330,072 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP raised its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,026,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,052 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp raised its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 3,475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,379,000 after acquiring an additional 318,738 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,338,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,120,000 after acquiring an additional 944,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,232,000.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of AMBP opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.42. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.60, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 89.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.65 to $6.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.20 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.92.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

