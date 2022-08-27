Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 316,685 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,423,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,685 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Cohu were worth $42,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth about $701,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cohu by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 39,231 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COHU shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cohu to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $28.85 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.57.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $217.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.77 million. Cohu had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

