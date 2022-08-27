Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 562,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,751 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $40,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $651,354,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,751 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 33,516.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,677 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Marvell Technology by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,836,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,555 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.36.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.59.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,512 shares of company stock worth $1,374,990. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

