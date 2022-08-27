Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $39.74 Million Stock Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 936,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457,017 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $39,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $193,420.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,233.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of PENN stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.46 and a 1 year high of $86.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PENN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

PENN Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

Featured Articles

