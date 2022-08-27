Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 741,909 Shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,405,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741,909 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.85% of HireRight worth $41,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in HireRight in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in HireRight in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on HireRight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on HireRight to $18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

HRT opened at $17.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $222.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc bought 52,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $769,749.57. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,908,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,032,360.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc bought 52,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $769,749.57. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,908,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,032,360.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark F. Dzialga purchased 6,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $105,069.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at $492,752.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,055,965 shares of company stock worth $15,616,904 in the last ninety days.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

