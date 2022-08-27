Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,500,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,060 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Arconic were worth $38,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Arconic by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 20,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arconic by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARNC stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Arconic Co. has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.59.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $880,130.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,667.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

