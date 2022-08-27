Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 88,487 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 409,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 88,487 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $48,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $138.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.51. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.81 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.59.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.39 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 10.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,796 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total value of $845,288.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,796 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total value of $845,288.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $586,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,819.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,466 shares of company stock valued at $49,632,336 in the last 90 days. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

