Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,280,892 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,672 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.07% of Zumiez worth $48,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,003 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,460 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZUMZ. TheStreet cut Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $27.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.53. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). Zumiez had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $220.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

