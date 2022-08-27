Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 785,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,680 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $50,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Ingevity by 1,315.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,395,000 after buying an additional 756,903 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Ingevity by 1,081.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 440,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,591,000 after buying an additional 403,289 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,428,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ingevity by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after buying an additional 103,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Ingevity by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 132,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after buying an additional 48,584 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NGVT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Ingevity Stock Performance

Ingevity Profile

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.54. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $83.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.85.

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.