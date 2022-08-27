Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 231.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,488,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,039,312 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $51,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on United Community Banks to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

United Community Banks Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $34.30 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average of $33.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.05.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $212.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.19 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.