Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 1,065,189 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,060,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065,189 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $50,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,554,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,881,000 after buying an additional 7,146,366 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,330,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,751,000. Mount Capital Ltd bought a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,365,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,540,000. Institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NYSE ATUS opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.27. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $28.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a net margin of 8.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

