Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,912,000 after acquiring an additional 62,439 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 876,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,102,000 after acquiring an additional 35,293 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 548,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,359,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 470,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,466,000 after purchasing an additional 91,948 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MXL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $38.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $77.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $280.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.76 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

