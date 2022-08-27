25,662 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Snowflake by 230.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 16.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake Trading Up 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.79.

NYSE SNOW opened at $197.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.26 and a 200 day moving average of $179.36. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake



Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

