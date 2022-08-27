Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 558,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $52,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 211,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 62,224 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 667,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,363,000 after acquiring an additional 338,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of JACK opened at $87.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $107.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.16.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $398.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.37 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.06%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.93.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

