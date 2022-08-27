Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $53.28 Million Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,533,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389,652 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in APi Group were worth $53,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter.

APG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on APi Group in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APi Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.47 per share, for a total transaction of $182,322.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at $497,710.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APG stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average is $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. APi Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

