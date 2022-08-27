ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,474 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 134,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.29%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

