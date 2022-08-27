Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 931,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 222,134 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $52,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,909,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,028,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $429,508,000 after buying an additional 1,531,445 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,531,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,583,000 after buying an additional 1,119,538 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after buying an additional 869,617 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,061,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $173,465,000 after buying an additional 592,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.3884 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities raised Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

