Profund Advisors LLC Sells 661 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,561 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Maximus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Maximus by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Maximus by 1,132.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,437,000 after purchasing an additional 385,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy purchased 17,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,922.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy purchased 17,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,922.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $500,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,945.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Price Performance

Maximus Announces Dividend

MMS stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.70. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $88.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

