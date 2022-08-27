State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 74,989 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74,989 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,805,982,000 after buying an additional 1,395,084 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,710,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,025,000 after buying an additional 404,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,307,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,904,000 after purchasing an additional 119,561 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $212,142,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,430,000 after purchasing an additional 285,176 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

NYSE IR opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average is $47.32. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 5.00%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

