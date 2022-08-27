State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,901 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 365.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after acquiring an additional 673,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,879,000 after acquiring an additional 49,891 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $495,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $495,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,333.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $33,352.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,136 shares of company stock worth $1,885,920 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTLT stock opened at $99.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.34 and a 1-year high of $142.64.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

