Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE WAT opened at $300.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.78. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $288.32 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.00.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

