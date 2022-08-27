State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 751 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $3,373,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 52.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 14,902 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 80.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,654 shares of company stock worth $755,709 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lamb Weston Trading Down 2.3 %

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

NYSE:LW opened at $80.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.67. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $83.29.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 71.53%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

