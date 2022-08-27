State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,243,000 after purchasing an additional 75,010 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 61,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.75.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Shares of ABG opened at $184.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.43 and a fifty-two week high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

