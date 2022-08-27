RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.67.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 1.2 %

RNR stock opened at $133.96 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $124.18 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 19.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.81%.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,375.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

