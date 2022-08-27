Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Twilio were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in Twilio by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Twilio by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.10 and a 52-week high of $373.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.08 and its 200 day moving average is $117.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Twilio to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,118,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $131,165.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,118,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,349 shares of company stock worth $1,128,148. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.