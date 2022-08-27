State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,694 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 21,609 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 1,277.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 18,938 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 675,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after buying an additional 232,292 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SM Energy by 252.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,836,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,149,000 after buying an additional 1,315,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM Energy stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 4.94.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $256,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,668,228.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

