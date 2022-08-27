70,000 Shares in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viasat during the first quarter valued at $43,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Viasat during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Viasat during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Viasat from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $38.58 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $68.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average of $39.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -52.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

