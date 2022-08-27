State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 830 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $90.07 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.04 and a 52-week high of $199.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.74 and its 200 day moving average is $125.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

