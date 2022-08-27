State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TDY opened at $383.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $386.37 and its 200-day moving average is $414.27. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $344.66 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

