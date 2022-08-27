State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys Shares of 23,517 Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $1,200,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $4,878,000. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $298,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $1,094,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RRX opened at $142.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RRX. Barclays boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

