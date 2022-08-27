State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 10,000 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Semtech were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the first quarter worth about $2,261,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 11.8% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 105,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 11,168 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Semtech in the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Semtech in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at $1,100,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

Insider Activity at Semtech

In other Semtech news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Semtech Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Semtech to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Semtech to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.82.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.98 million. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Profile

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.