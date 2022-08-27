State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the first quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Omnicell by 2,173.9% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at $33,539,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at $33,539,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,765 shares of company stock worth $3,023,465. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicell stock opened at $108.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.87, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.81. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.62 and a 52 week high of $187.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.40.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

