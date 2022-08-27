State of Tennessee Treasury Department Invests $3.80 Million in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CADE. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Trading Down 2.1 %

CADE stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CADE shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Cadence Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.