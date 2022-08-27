State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,927 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 425,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 120,356 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Ventas by 2,053.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Ventas stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 966.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

