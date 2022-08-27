State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 43,084 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,084 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Edison International by 0.5% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Edison International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Edison International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Edison International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Edison International Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE EIX opened at $69.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.23 and a 200 day moving average of $66.30. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 212.12%.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.