State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 2,263.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,654 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Vontier were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNT opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.80. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 3.21%.

VNT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

