State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 40,304 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 54,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 3.1 %

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,327,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,675,594.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,923,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $61.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $82.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.17.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

