State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,279 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:MKC opened at $86.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.26 and its 200-day moving average is $93.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

