Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Medpace were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Medpace by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Medpace Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $158.96 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.94 and a 12-month high of $231.00. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.73.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

