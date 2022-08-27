William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Tobam raised its position in Snap-on by 40.8% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SNA. UBS Group dropped their target price on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company.

Snap-on Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE SNA opened at $220.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.76. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $235.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.