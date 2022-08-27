William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,266,000 after buying an additional 21,576 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,735,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,603,000 after buying an additional 125,875 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 677.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,639,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,935,000 after buying an additional 2,300,029 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,902,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,991. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jabil Trading Down 3.1 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

JBL opened at $62.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.15. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.50%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

