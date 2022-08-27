William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $471,000 Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.12. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.66.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.