William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 1,627 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $53.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.96. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.40. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on LKQ to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

LKQ Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

